Deaths in Laois - November 9, 2019

Paul Kehoe - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 8 of Paul Kehoe of 82 Newpark Portlaoise.

At home peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sons Andrew, Philip and Paul, daughters Leona and Amy, sons in law, daughters in law and grandchildren, his six brothers and sister and Aunt Nuala, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Monday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Burial after In Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery Portlaoise.

Peadar Gorman - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, December 7 of Peadar Gorman of Factory Street, Mountrath.

At home. Deeply regretted by his sister Josie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family circle and many friends.

Reposing Moloney’s Funeral Home, Mountmellick, from 4.30pm on Tuesday until removal at 6.15pm to St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Joe Kennedy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, December 6 of Joe Kennedy of Rathmore, Ballybrophy.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, predeceased by his wife Phyllis. Sadly mourned by his family Sharon and Damien, Robert and Lola, grandchildren Adam, Ava, Evan, his brother Peadar, his sister Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his at O'Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney, on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

