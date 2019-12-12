Deaths in Laois - December 12, 2019

Seán Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 10 of Séan Phelan of Straboe, Portlaoise.



Peacefully in the care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. In the presence of his family, Séan. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Noel and Michael, sisters Carmel, Sr Brigid. (St Joseph of Peace) and Philomena, brohter-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Breda and Mary. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6.30pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Peter Daly - Castletown

The death took place on Tuesday, December 10 of Peter Daly of Westfield, Castletown and Ballycumber, Offaly.

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (May) (nee Grenham). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving children, Geraldine, Padraig, Desmond, Donal, Gerty and Martina, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Geraldine's residence at Westfield, Castletown on Wednesday evening from 3pm with rosary in the house at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Mary Stagg - Emo

The death took place on Tuesday, December 10 of Mary Stagg (née Malone) of Turret Road, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Coolbanagher, Emo.

Peacefully, at home. Mary, beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe) and dear mother of Patrick, Joseph, Jimmy, Breda, Peadar and Mary. Pre-deceased by her brothers Michael and William. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Ned, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Maria Buckley - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, December 9 of Maria Buckley of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Mark (Ffrench-Mullen) and much loved mother of Sam and Alex. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sister Denise, brothers Adrian and Gerard, mother-in-law Therese, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm. A service to celebrate the life of Maria at 1.50pm on Friday afternoon in Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

David Lawlor - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, December 9 of David Lawlor of Marian House, Killeigh and formerly of Cloonagh, Clonaslee.

After a short illness in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Ursula (nee Dinneen). David was the adored father of Peadar, Ann, Niamh and Brian and cherished brother-in-law of Sr. Mary Dinneen. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Elsa, Aoife, David, MJ, Odhran, Cormac and Freya, daughters-in-law Gillian and Caitriona, son-in-law Ennio, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, Marian House, Killeigh on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Edward Bennett - Clonbullogue

The death took place on Monday, December 9 of Edward (Eddie) Bennett of Voilet Bank, Clonbullogue and formerly Tarbert, Raheen.

Peacefully, in his 94th year, in Naas General Hospital, in the company of his loving wife and family. Eddie will be sadly missed by his wife Betty, his sons James and Richard, his daughters Elizabeth (Dempsey), Brigid, Colette (Hyland), Anne and predeceased by his daughter Teresa, his grandchildren, sisters Katie, Una and Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Wednesday evening with recital of the Rosary at 9pm, arriving Thursday to The Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Coolegagan Cemetery.