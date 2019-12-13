Deaths in Laois - December 13, 2019

Sr. Anthony Coffey - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, December 13 of Sr. Anthony (Margaret Mary) Coffey D.C. of Blackrock, Dublin and late of Clonduff, Rosenallis and 10 Henrietta St. Dublin 1.

In her 102nd year, peacefully at Nazareth House Nursing Home, Malahide Rd. Deeply regretted by her Community of the Daughters of Charity, her brother Peter, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Provincial House, Dunardagh, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co. Dublin on Sunday from 3pm until prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass in St. Catherine’s at 10.30am on Monday followed by burial in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Patrick Bland - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Thursday, December 12 of Patrick (Rory) Bland, late of Rath House, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully, at TLC Nursing Home, Santry. Sadly missed by his son, daughters, grandchildren, sister in law, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 109 The Coombe, Dublin 8, on Monday at 12.30pm prior to Service in Mt Jerome Garden Chapel, Monday at 2pm with cremation thereafter.

Martha Ward - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, December 12 of Martha Ward (née Peters) of Gortcally, Kerrykeel, Donegal and Abbeyleix.



At Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at her late home from 4pm onFriday. Removal from there at 12.20pm on Sunday for 1pm Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel followed by interment in Rossnakill Cemetery, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband David, son David Jnr., daughters Rebecca and Emma, brother Liam Peters, sister Dolores Fitzgerald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many, many friends.

Nancy O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 12 of Nancy O'Neill (née Healy) of Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise and formerly Gortnasellagh, Swinford.

Predeceased by her husband Noel. Deeply regretted by her brother Howard Healy, Gortnasellagh, Swinford, sister Maureen (Healy) Murray, New York, nephews, niece, grandnephews and extended family,

Reposing at the Sheridan Memorial Community Centre, Bohola on Saturday evening from 3pm to 5.30pm with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph, Bohola, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass in Bohola on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Meelick Cemetery.

Richard Booth - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, December 11 of Richard Booth of Killeen, Mountmellick.



Beloved son of the late Joe and Emma Booth, Ballyduff, Stradbally. Retired Deputy Principal, St. Paul's School, Borris Road, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Norma and his family Shane, Ciara and Fiona, granddaughter Chloe, brothers and sisters, uncle Paddy, aunt Ter, nephews, nieces, father-in-law Jack Hedigan (Clonakilty), son-in-law Ray, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral arriving Church of The Assumption, The Heath on Sunday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.



Seán Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 10 of Séan Phelan of Straboe, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. In the presence of his family, Séan. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Noel and Michael, sisters Carmel, Sr Brigid. (St Joseph of Peace) and Philomena, brohter-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Breda and Mary. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6.30pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Maria Buckley - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, December 9 of Maria Buckley of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Mark (Ffrench-Mullen) and much loved mother of Sam and Alex. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sister Denise, brothers Adrian and Gerard, mother-in-law Therese, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm. A service to celebrate the life of Maria at 1.50pm on Friday afternoon in Newland’s Cross Crematorium.