Deaths in Laois - December 16, 2019

Patricia Lalor - Shanahoe

The death took place on Sunday, December 15 of Patricia (Patty) Lalor (née Breen) of Boley, Shanahoe.



Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Tullamore Hospital, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, daughters Margaret (Walsh), Alice (Fahey), Noreen (Mc Evoy), Patricia (Clooney), sons Donie, Thomas, John and Patrick, brothers Paddy, Eddie and Tommy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday and on Monday, with recital of the Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Maisie Keegan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, December 14 of Maisie Keegan (née Conroy) of 4 Botley Court, Portarlington and formerly Cappakeel Emo.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving wife of the late Michael and dear mother of the late Gavin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas and Ivan, daughters Martina and Denise, granddaughter Aisling, grandson Andrew, sisters Agnes and Nora, brother George, extended family and friends

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 12.20pm arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Jim Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, December 13 of Jim Delaney of Grangemore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sister Moira (Walsh) Portlaoise, brother in law Tom, nephews Brendan, Kevin, Owen, Cyril and Shane, nieces Ann, Caroline and Aoife, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Sunday evening from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Knockaroo Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

