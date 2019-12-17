Deaths in Laois - December 17, 2019

Anne Ahearne - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, December 16 of Anne (Kitty) Ahearne of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.



Unexpectedly at her home. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her sisters, May Ahearne, Bridie Connolly, Peggy McElroy, and Teresa Turner, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Monica Muldowney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 15 of Monica Muldowney of St Anne's Togher, Portlaoise.

Beloved sister of Bernadette, Columba, Aidan,and Gerard. Preceased by her brothers Gabriel and Brendan. Deeply regretted by her family, brother in law Stan, sisters in law Carmel, Carol and Oliva, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Patricia Lalor - Shanahoe

The death took place on Sunday, December 15 of Patricia (Patty) Lalor (née Breen) of Boley, Shanahoe.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Tullamore Hospital, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, daughters Margaret (Walsh), Alice (Fahey), Noreen (Mc Evoy), Patricia (Clooney), sons Donie, Thomas, John and Patrick, brothers Paddy, Eddie and Tommy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday and on Monday, with recital of the Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Maisie Keegan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, December 14 of Maisie Keegan (née Conroy) of 4 Botley Court, Portarlington and formerly Cappakeel Emo.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Loving wife of the late Michael and dear mother of the late Gavin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas and Ivan, daughters Martina and Denise, granddaughter Aisling, grandson Andrew, sisters Agnes and Nora, brother George, extended family and friends

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 12.20pm arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.