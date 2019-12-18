Deaths in Laois - December 18, 2019

Frank Sydes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, December 17 of Frank Sydes of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Son of the late James and Annie Sydes. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Betty, Nancy and Stella, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and and great friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6.30pm on Wednesday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon. Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Anne Ahearne - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, December 16 of Anne (Kitty) Ahearne of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly at her home. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her sisters, May Ahearne, Bridie Connolly, Peggy McElroy, and Teresa Turner, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Monica Muldowney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, December 15 of Monica Muldowney of St Anne's Togher, Portlaoise.

Beloved sister of Bernadette, Columba, Aidan,and Gerard. Preceased by her brothers Gabriel and Brendan. Deeply regretted by her family, brother in law Stan, sisters in law Carmel, Carol and Oliva, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with rosary recital at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter & Paul's Cemetery.