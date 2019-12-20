Deaths in Laois - December 20, 2019

Josephine Gibbons - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, December 17 of Josephine Gibbons (née Conroy) of London, England and late of Clonaslee.

Peacefully, in her 79th year. Josephine predeceased by her husband Noel (Clooncagh, Strokestown), brothers Sean and Ger, sisters, Christina, Mary and Elizabeth (Lizzie). She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family her daughters Donna, Florrie and Margaret her grandchildren Thomas, Ailish, Niamh and Luke, sons-in- laws, Tomas and Paul, her sister Kathy, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, carers and large circle of friends. Josephine was cared for by the staff of Nazareth House and loved by everyone that came in contact with her.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Joseph Dunphy - Cullohill

The death took place on Wednesday, December 18 of Joseph Dunphy of Meadow Court, Clane and late of Cowanstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Cullohill.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, son Aidan, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ava and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10.30am. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.

Elizabeth O'Neill - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, December 17 of Elizabeth (lily) O'Neill (née McCormack) of Rose Court, Portarlington and formerly Ballybrittas.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, family Jerry, Julie (Vanbroug), Fr Joe, Mary (Butler), brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 4pm with Removal at 6.20pm, arriving at St John's Church, Killenard at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 2.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Moore - Ballyroan

The death has taken place of John Moore of England and formerly of Redhill, Ballyroan.

Predeceased by his sister Judy. Deeply regretted by his brother Ned, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Lizzy, Margaret, Eileen and Anne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan. Burial of cremated remains afterwards in Tullore Cemetery.

Anne Ahearne - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, December 16 of Anne (Kitty) Ahearne of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly at her home. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her sisters, May Ahearne, Bridie Connolly, Peggy McElroy, and Teresa Turner, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.