Deaths in Laois - December 23, 2019

Patrick Lodge - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, December 22 of Patrick (Foster) Lodge of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the care of the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tom, sisters Ann (Crowe), Norrie (Roach), Betty (O'Brien), Jean (Behan), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel Of Adoration adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix this Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 10am. Requiem Mass on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

P.J. Walsh - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, December 21 of P. J. Walsh of Kilmalogue Downs, Portarlington.



Late of Crumlin Dublin. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Elizabeth Monahan - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, December 21 of Elizabeth (Liz) Monahan (née Dwyer) of 47 Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Mick, sister of the late John and Jim and grandmother to the late Kieran. Deeply regretted by her loving sons James and Michael, sisters Alice, Mary and Annie, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12noon on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Monday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



