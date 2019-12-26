Deaths in Laois - December 26, 2019
Mary Madden - Ballyfin
The death took place on Tuesday, December 24 of Mary Madden of
The Knocks, Ballyfin.
In the care of doctors, nurses and staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her cousins and friends.
Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on St. Stephen's Day, from 4pm, with removal at 5.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballyfin.
Woodview, Stradbally.
Formerly of Mullen, Vicarstown, Billie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family; son Keith, daughters Thelma and Charlene and his brokenhearted partner Marian. Sadly missed by his extended family, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at his partner's residence 20 Woodview Stradbally from 2pm on Tuesday 24th December until rosary at 7pm. Removal by Malone's Funeral Directors at 11.15am on Thursday 26th December, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughaval Churchyard.
PJ Walsh - Portarlington
The death took place on December 21 of P. J. Walsh of Kilmlagoe, Downs, Portarlington and late of Crumlin Dublin.
Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday 27th December from 4:30pm with Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Saturday 28th December at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation service at 2pm.