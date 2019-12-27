Deaths in Laois - December 27, 2019

Brendan Carey - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, December 25 of Brendan Carey of Lea, Portarlington.



Suddenly at St James Hospital Dublin. Loving son of Ned and Joan, dear brother of Pauline, Helen, Una and Edward. Sadly missed by his parents, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and work colleagues in Irish Rail.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Esther Dunne - Portarlington and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 26 of Esther Dunne (née Brennan) of 59 St Michael's Park, Portarlington and formerly 51 Dr Murphy's Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mairtin, son Patrick, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.