Deaths in Laois - December 30, 2019

Patrick Holohan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 29 of Patrick (Paddy) Holohan of Ross, Rathdowney and The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny in his 86th year. Beloved brother to Breda (Tipperary Town), Frank (Wicklow) and Lill (Dublin). Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Tuesday evening at 6pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Tobin - Cullohill

The death took place on Saturday, December 28 of Ann Tobin (née Maher) of 14 Tihilly and late of the Lantern, Kilbride Street, Tullamore and Cullohill.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Liam, Pat and Sean, daughters Mary, Bridget, Barbara and Elizabeth, sons in law, daughters in law, her 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, brothers John (London) and Michael (Cullohill), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, 14 Tihilly, Tullamore on Monday from 2pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal after Rosary to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colman's New Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Christy Smith - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, December 27 of Christy Smith of Ballymorris, Portarlington.



Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissy, daughter Elizabeth, sons Dave, Tom, Chris and Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.