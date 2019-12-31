Deaths in Laois - December 31, 2019

Sean Peake - Mountmellick and Rosenallis

The death took place on Sunday, December 29 of Sean Peake of Ashgrove and Avolia, Mountmellick and Rosenallis.



Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, sons Billy and John, grandson Joshua, daughters-in-law Geraldine (Dunne) and Ann Marie (Keane). Beloved brother of Billy, Rita, Celia, Dominic, Clare and Brendan. Predeceased by his brothers Tony, Joe and Pat. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in Moloney's Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Bernie Doyle - Ballintubbert

The death took place on Saturday, December 28 of Bernie Doyle (née Brennan) of Kellyville, Ballintubbert.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Patrick Holohan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, December 29 of Patrick (Paddy) Holohan of Ross, Rathdowney and The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny in his 86th year. Beloved brother to Breda (Tipperary Town), Frank (Wicklow) and Lill (Dublin). Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Tuesday evening at 6pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Tobin - Cullohill

The death took place on Saturday, December 28 of Ann Tobin (née Maher) of 14 Tihilly and late of the Lantern, Kilbride Street, Tullamore and Cullohill.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Liam, Pat and Sean, daughters Mary, Bridget, Barbara and Elizabeth, sons in law, daughters in law, her 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, brothers John (London) and Michael (Cullohill), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, 14 Tihilly, Tullamore on Monday from 2pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal after Rosary to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colman's New Cemetery, Mucklagh.

Christy Smith - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, December 27 of Christy Smith of Ballymorris, Portarlington.

Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissy, daughter Elizabeth, sons Dave, Tom, Chris and Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



