Deaths in Laois - January 2, 2020

Bill Davis - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 31 of Bill Davis of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick.



Peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, in the loving care of the The Staff at St. Vincents Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his sister Dorothy Anne Reid (Rosenallis) brother Howard (U.K.), brother-in-law Albert, sister-in-law Linda, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday from 10.30am until removal at 11am to The Methodist Church, Mountmellick, arriving for Funeral Service at 11.15am. Private Cremation Service will take place later.

Eileen Hynes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, December 30 of Eileen Hynes (née Quinn) of O'Moore Place, Portlaoise and Ballyfermot.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband and carer Thomas, brothers Tony, Desmond and Bernard, and loving sister Maura Quinn, sisters in law Geraldine, Marie, Suzanne, and Marie Therese, brothers in law Joey, and Marty, nieces, nephews, extended family and neighbours, residents of O'Moore Place.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Saturday from 4.30pm with rosary at 6pm. Removal on Sunday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 12.30pm requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery Portlaoise.

Mary (Jo) McDonnell - Shanahoe

The death took place on Monday, December 30 of Mary (Jo) McDonnell (née Maher) of Shanahoe.



Peacefully in the care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Walter, son Colm, sister Phyllis, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren Cliodhna and Muireann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Colm's residence Shanahoe from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Shanahoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Bernie Doyle - Ballintubbert

The death took place on Saturday, December 28 of Bernie Doyle (née Brennan) of Kellyville, Ballintubbert.



Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, daughter Marie, son James, sisters Margaret, Bridie and Catherine, brothers Liam and Seán, son-in-law Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Harry and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Reposing on Wednesday with Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Nancy Duggan - Cullohill and Seattle

The death took place on Saturday, December 28 of Nancy Duggan of Seattle, USA, and formerly, Cullohill.



Peacefully in Seattle. Deeply regretted by her brother Martin, sisters Nora (Phelan) and Theresa (Mahony), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Seattle on Friday followed by burial in Seattle. A Mass celebrating Nancy's life will be held in Cullohill at a later date.





