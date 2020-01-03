Deaths in Laois - January 3, 2019

Teresa O'Hara - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, January 2 of Teresa O'Hara (née Browne) of No 1. St. Canice's Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory.



Surrounded by her loving family, in the care of doctors, nurses, and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Derrinsallagh Cemetery.

Muriel James - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, January 2 of Muriel James of Eglinton, Derry, and formerly Kensington, London and Mountmellick.

Peacefully, and surrounded by her family. In the exceptional care of Altnagelvin Hospital. Sadly missed by her nieces Fiona, Heather and Sarah, her sister-in-law Gloria, grand-nieces Zoe, Leah, Maeve, Charlotte and Isobel, her grand-nephew Christopher, and by David and Brian. Also her many friends and former colleagues at Peter Jones.

Funeral Service at 2pm in the Methodist Church, Mountmellick, on Saturday, followed by interment at St. Paul’s churchyard.

Sean Brophy - Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, January 1 of Sean Brophy of St Fintan's Tce, Durrow.

Peacefully at his residence, husband of the late Maura and predeceased by his brothers Tommy, Martin and sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by his children, Kevin, Eileen, Terence, Fergal and Maeve, sisters Josie and Clyle, sister in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, from 3pm on Saturday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday morning at 11am, followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bill Davis - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, December 31 of Bill Davis of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick.

Peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, in the loving care of the The Staff at St. Vincents Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his sister Dorothy Anne Reid (Rosenallis) brother Howard (U.K.), brother-in-law Albert, sister-in-law Linda, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday from 10.30am until removal at 11am to The Methodist Church, Mountmellick, arriving for Funeral Service at 11.15am. Private Cremation Service will take place later.

Eileen Hynes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, December 30 of Eileen Hynes (née Quinn) of O'Moore Place, Portlaoise and Ballyfermot.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband and carer Thomas, brothers Tony, Desmond and Bernard, and loving sister Maura Quinn, sisters in law Geraldine, Marie, Suzanne, and Marie Therese, brothers in law Joey, and Marty, nieces, nephews, extended family and neighbours, residents of O'Moore Place.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Saturday from 4.30pm with rosary at 6pm. Removal on Sunday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 12.30pm requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's cemetery Portlaoise.

Nancy Duggan - Cullohill and Seattle

The death took place on Saturday, December 28 of Nancy Duggan of Seattle, USA, and formerly, Cullohill.

Peacefully in Seattle. Deeply regretted by her brother Martin, sisters Nora (Phelan) and Theresa (Mahony), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Seattle on Friday followed by burial in Seattle. A Mass celebrating Nancy's life will be held in Cullohill at a later date.