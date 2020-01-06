Deaths in Laois - January 6, 2019

Joe Blanc - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 4 of Joe Blanc of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (nèe Jacob, Park Bawn Durrow), sons Raymond, Damien, Richard and Colm and their partners Bernie, Aisling, Sandra and Cathy, grandchildren Jack, Daniel, Patrick, Conor and Oisin, sisters Clare Mangan, Dolores Lalor, and Geraldine Carroll and brother Sam, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters -in law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Michael Brophy - Camross

The death took place on Friday, January 3 of Michael (Mick) Brophy of Camross.



In the loving care of matron and staff of St. Anne's Ward, at St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Sunday evening from 6.30pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen Murphy - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, December 22 of Kathleen (Kitty) Murphy (née (Byrne) late of Birmingham and formerly of Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully) in Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Kathleen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Mary Immaculate Church (The Oblates) thereafter for burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.



