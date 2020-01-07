Deaths in Laois - January 7, 2019

George Gordon - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 6 of George Gordon of Thornberry, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at his residence in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Vera and son Darren. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Elizabeth and Jillian, son Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Pat Culleton - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, January 5 of Pat Culleton of 30 Hillside View, Clonaslee.

Suddenly at his residence. Formerly of Kildare Chilling Company. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and brother Kevin. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughter Catherine, sons Patrick, David and Michael and by Patrick Nolan, grandchildren, sisters Mary, Bernie and Monica, brothers Michael and Oliver, son-in-law Bob, daughter-in-law Naomi, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose in the Chapel of Rest at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on Tuesday from 5pm, with removal at 7.15pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Patrick Warren - Maganey

The death took place on Saturday, January 4 of Patrick (Paddy) Warren of Clonmullen, Edenderry and formerly Killabban, Maganey.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Imelda, daughters Karen and Lisa, grandchildren Aoife, Robbie, Millie and D.J., brother Liam, sister Sheila, sons-in-law Derek and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Joe Blanc - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 4 of Joe Blanc of Pattison Estate, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (nèe Jacob, Park Bawn Durrow), sons Raymond, Damien, Richard and Colm and their partners Bernie, Aisling, Sandra and Cathy, grandchildren Jack, Daniel, Patrick, Conor and Oisin, sisters Clare Mangan, Dolores Lalor, and Geraldine Carroll and brother Sam, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters -in law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Kathleen Murphy - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Sunday, December 22 of Kathleen (Kitty) Murphy (née (Byrne) late of Birmingham and formerly of Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully) in Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Kathleen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Mary Immaculate Church (The Oblates) thereafter for burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.