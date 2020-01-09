Deaths in Laois - January 9, 2019

Kieran Costigan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, January 8 of Kieran Costigan of Kilnaseer, Canonswood, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at home. Kieran, sadly mourned by his beloved wife Kitty and his much loved family, Jim, Kathleen (Ferry), Sr. Mary-Margaret, Sarah (McFadden) and Joe, daughters-in-law Jackie and Katie, sons-in-law Joe and Conor, his beloved grandchildren, Hazel, Edel, Ciarán, Kathryn, Conor, Kieran, Ciara, Eoin, Padraic and Niall, his brothers Jimmy and John, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Ryan (Fox) - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 6 of Michael Ryan (Fox) of Eglantine Drive, Mallow, Cork and formerly of Ballagh, Clonoulty, Cashel and Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by his son Jaime. Deeply regretted by his family. Beloved husband of Delia, devoted father to Michael and Patrick, adoring grandfather to Lara, Anna, Kayla, Lexie and Dylan, daughters in law Blanaid and Karen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt's Funeral Parlour Cashel, this Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery.

Joseph Cornally - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, January 6 of Joseph (Joe) Cornally, late of River St., Ballycumber, Palmerstown, Dublin and Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, with his family and the staff of Stewarts Care. Predeceased by his father Joe, mother Tess. Joe will be sadly missed by his sister Rose, brothers Seanie and Gerry, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at the Little Chapel Stewarts Care from 3pm on Wednesday, with prayers at 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to St. Manchan's Church Boher, Ballycumber for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

George Gordon - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 6 of George Gordon of Thornberry, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at his residence in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Vera and son Darren. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Elizabeth and Jillian, son Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday with recital of prayers at 8pm. Removal to St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix for 11am Service on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.