Deaths in Laois - January 10, 2019

Mary Tynan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, January 9 of Mary Tynan (nee Grant) of Rathevan, Portlaoise.



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mary beloved wife of Luke and dearly loved mother to John and Luke. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Brother Marty, sister Sheila, brothers in law, sisters in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm this Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Pauls cemetery Portaoise.

Johnny Whelan - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, January 9 of Johnny Whelan of St. Patrick's Avenue, Rhode and formerly Droughill, Portarlington.

Ex E.S.B. and Ex Army. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Rosie. Sadly missed by his daughters Anna, Caroline, Jenny and Debbie, sons Michael, Declan (Bones), Sean and Ger, sister Maureen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home this Saturday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Andrew Sinnott - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 9 of Andrew (Andy) Sinnott of Lower Sconce, Mountrath and Weaver's Square, 26 Park More, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and the staff in the ICU unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy and Jack. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, children Sharon (Dale), Aidan, Nigel, Audrey, Andrew, Lorraine and Tracy, grandchildren Evan and Emma, brother Bill, sister Mary (Lowry), sons in law John and Ken, brother in law Tim.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Friday evening from 4pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath (via Paddock and Lower Sconce) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11amwith burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Caroline Malone - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, January 8 of Caroline Malone (née Flynn) of Kilbracken, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, son Matthew, daughters Shauna and Aoife, father Jack, mother Liz, brother John, sisters Louise and Colette, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving The Sacred Heart Church Rath, Ballybrittas on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in St John's Cemetery Killenard Portarlington County Laois.

Kieran Costigan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, January 8 of Kieran Costigan of Kilnaseer, Canonswood, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at home. Kieran, sadly mourned by his beloved wife Kitty and his much loved family, Jim, Kathleen (Ferry), Sr. Mary-Margaret, Sarah (McFadden) and Joe, daughters-in-law Jackie and Katie, sons-in-law Joe and Conor, his beloved grandchildren, Hazel, Edel, Ciarán, Kathryn, Conor, Kieran, Ciara, Eoin, Padraic and Niall, his brothers Jimmy and John, sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Ryan (Fox) - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 6 of Michael Ryan (Fox) of Eglantine Drive, Mallow, Cork and formerly of Ballagh, Clonoulty, Cashel and Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by his son Jaime. Deeply regretted by his family. Beloved husband of Delia, devoted father to Michael and Patrick, adoring grandfather to Lara, Anna, Kayla, Lexie and Dylan, daughters in law Blanaid and Karen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt's Funeral Parlour Cashel, this Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in Holycross Cemetery.