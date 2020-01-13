Deaths in Laois - January 13, 2019

Archie Raeside - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 9 of Archie Raeside of Shannon Road, Mountrath and late of Benbulbin Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

President of the U.N. Veteran Association Post No 27 Portlaoise. Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, children Eugene, Catherine (Branigan), Martin, Archie, Bernadette and Christina (Nina), brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown, Mountrath onMonday evening from 4pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Eileen Sheridan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, January 9 of Eileen Sheridan (née Bergin) of Walkinstown, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Thomas, Edward, James, Paul (deceased), Nuala, Paraic, Vincent, Frank, Gerard, Cecil, Maria and Gordon; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, twin sister Agnes, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, Walkinstown arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.