Deaths in Laois - January 14, 2019

Michael J Nolan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 12 of Michael J Nolan of Wicklow Town and formerly of Nolan’s Shoe Shop and Portlaoise.

In his 90th year, peacefully in the care of Blainroe Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Pauline. He will be sadly missed by his sons Tony and Niall, daughters Corinna and Vivienne, brothers Jim and Bob, sister Rita, daughters in law Rose and Pauline, sons in law Paul and Keith, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Michael will repose at Flannery’s Funeral Home, Bachelors Walk, in Wicklow Town, from 6pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.

Br. Norbert Mullins - Castletown

The death took place on Monday, January 13 of Br. Norbert (Daniel) Mullins of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and late of Anglesboro, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Julia, sisters Joan (Casey), Sr, Martha, Presentation, Mitchelstown, Sr. Albeus, Mercy, Clonakilty, Sr. Christopher, L.C.M. South Aferica, brothers Ned, Br. Patrick D.L.S. and Jackie; greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, confreres in religion, staff of Miguel House, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Miguel House on Tuesday from 11am with Evening prayer and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Liturgy and Mass in Miguel House on Wednesday at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Castletown.

Shane Monaghan Kiely - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, January 12 of Shane Monaghan Kiely of Tullamoy, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his heart broken family, his parents Martin and Caroline, his sisters April and Samantha, his brother Quentain, his partner Annie Phelan, brother-in-law Graham, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Mae Holohan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 12 of Mae (Mary) Holohan (née Jones) of Sarto Road, Naas and formerly of Grattan Street, Portlaoise.

Surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff of Ashley Lodge private nursing home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of Mary (Conway), Evelyn (O'Sullivan), Noel, Geraldine (Burke), Patrick and Ken (Kenneth). Deeply missed and remembered by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Archie Raeside - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, January 9 of Archie Raeside of Shannon Road, Mountrath and late of Benbulbin Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

President of the U.N. Veteran Association Post No 27 Portlaoise. Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, children Eugene, Catherine (Branigan), Martin, Archie, Bernadette and Christina (Nina), brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home Castletown, Mountrath on Monday evening from 4pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.