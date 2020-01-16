Deaths in Laois - January 16, 2020

Tom Lodge - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 15 of Tom Lodge of Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the care of the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann (Crowe), Norrie (Roach), Betty (O'Brien) and Jean (Behan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Adoration, adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Thursday from 5pm, with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Nancy McMenamin - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, January 15 of Nancy Mc Menamin (née Lalor) of Redhill, Ballyroan.



Beloved wife of John and devoted mother to Mairead and Eamon, cherished grandmother to Jaye, Charlie, Lee, Ellie, Ronan and Noah. Sadly missed by Richard and Patricia, sisters-in-Iaw Mena and Susan, brothers-in-law Eddie and Michael, her much loved nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Mairead home in Ballinlough Ballyroan from 3pm on Thursday and Friday with prayers at 7.30pm on both evenings. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan on Saturday morning for 12noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Patricia Kelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, January 15 of Patricia (Pat) Kelly (née Grehan) of Clonskeagh, Dublin and formerly of Mountmellick.

In her 103rd year, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff of St. Michael’s Ward, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, and in particular, geriatrician, Dr. O’Shea and his colleagues. Pre-deceased by her husband Eddie and her grandson Garrett. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Cepta, son Michael, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Aisling, Síofra, Etáin and Olwen, her great-grandsons Garrett and Vince (California), nephews, nieces, cousins, her extended family, loyal neighbours, friends and her wonderful carers.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 6 Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4 (opposite U.C.D. flyover) on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am at the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion. Burial afterwards at Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Brigid Doody - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, January 15 of Brigid (Bridie) Doody of Ridge Rd, Portlaoise.

In her 95th year. Much loved Aunt of Audrey, George, Jean, Paddy, Ger, Ena, Billy and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, cousins, extended family, relatives and a large circle of wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 12noon with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery.