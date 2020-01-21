Deaths in Laois - January 21, 2020

Maura Lanham - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 20 of Maura Lanham (née Gaffney) of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. In her 94th year. Maura beloved wife of the late Jim. Predeceased by her daughters Jennifer and Linda. Dearly loved mother to Teresa O'Reilly and Gillian Haslam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Again on Wednesday reposing from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Very Rev. Tom Hubbart - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, January 19 of Very Rev. Tom Hubbart IC of the Rosminian Order, care of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

At Portlaoise General Hospital. Beloved brother of Angela and John, predeceased by his sisters Mary and Joan. Fr. Tom will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Liam, confreres in the Rosminian Order, the De La Salle brothers, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop Emeritus William Lee and the priests of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, nieces and nephews, relatives, staff of Miguel House and friends.

Reception of Fr. Tom's remains to Miguel House, Castletown at 5pm on Thursday evening followed by Mass at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Miguel House.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Mortimer - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, January 19 of Mary Mortimer (née Guinan) of Borris rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Mary, beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother to Breda Wilson and Séan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Gemma, Robert, Grace and John, sister Madge, brother Jimmy, sister in law Agnes, son in law Pat, great-grandson CJ, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Christina Marnell - Castletown

The death took place on Saturday, January 18 of Mary Christina (Nuala) Marnell (née Brennan) of Gash, Castletown and late of the Hazelpit, Castletown.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Eddie, daughter Margaret, sister Jean, brothers John and Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tom, daughters Carol (Dowling), Susan and Patricia (O'Donnell), her seven grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Anthony, daughter-in-law Nuala, sisters-in-law Cathleen (Dowling) and Valerie (Brennan) brother-in-law Charlie Corr, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 4pm (Family will be present) with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.50am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare arriving 2pm.