Deaths in Laois - January 23, 2019

Noel Conroy - Mountmellick and Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, January 22 of Noel Conroy of 28 Grange Hall, Mountmellick and formerly of Johnsgrove, Rosenallis.

Peacefully at home, in the loving care of Caroline and family. Predecessed by his parents Sean and Sheila and his brother John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Caroline and their daughter Evie, brothers Joe and his wife Noelle, James and his wife Jacinta, sister Siobhan and her husband PJ Murphy, uncle Joe, aunts Maureen Lynch, Joan Kelly, Caroline’s parents John and Jacinta, her grandmother Sheila and grandaunt Phil, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.



Reposing in his home on Thursday from 4pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery. Family time in his home on Friday morning.

Martin Walsh - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 21 of Martin Walsh of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

In the wonderful care of the Staff of The Beacon Hospital. Predeceased by his son Martin. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father to Anthony, Joe, Mary, Tina, Attracta, Patricia, and Colette. Adored grandfather to his 19 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary, Olive and Patricia. brother P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends and former colleagues in the ESB.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. On Friday removal from his residence to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Niall McElwaine - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 21 of Niall McElwaine of Station Road, Portarlington and late of Ballylar Fanad County Donegal.

Former Principal of St John's Vocational School Portarlington. Died suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, family Niamh, Aidan and Emer, brothers Thomas, Manus and Aodh, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Anne, grandson Cillian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

House Private On Friday Morning Please. Donations If Desired To Portarlington St Vincent's De Paul.

PJ King - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 21 of P.J. King of Belmont, Cullohill.

Passed away unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. P.J. will be eternally missed by his loving family John and Shannon, Linda and John, Martin and Katie, Patrick and Katie, his beloved grandchildren Max, Naomi, India, Tommy, Mylo and Finbar, his sisters Kathleen, Mary and Rose, relatives, neighbours and a world-wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Friends and neighbours welcome. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Tigearnach's Church, Cullahill at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Maura Lanham - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, January 20 of Maura Lanham (née Gaffney) of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. In her 94th year. Maura beloved wife of the late Jim. Predeceased by her daughters Jennifer and Linda. Dearly loved mother to Teresa O'Reilly and Gillian Haslam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Again on Wednesday reposing from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Very Rev. Tom Hubbart - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, January 19 of Very Rev. Tom Hubbart IC of the Rosminian Order, care of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

At Portlaoise General Hospital. Beloved brother of Angela and John, predeceased by his sisters Mary and Joan. Fr. Tom will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Liam, confreres in the Rosminian Order, the De La Salle brothers, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop Emeritus William Lee and the priests of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, nieces and nephews, relatives, staff of Miguel House and friends.

Reception of Fr. Tom's remains to Miguel House, Castletown at 5pm on Thursday evening followed by Mass at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Miguel House.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



