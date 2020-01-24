Deaths in Laois - January 24, 2019

Elizabeth Cahill - Cullohill

The death took place on Friday, January 24 of Elizabeth (Lil) Cahill (née Bowden) of Oldtown Lower, Cullohill.



Peacefully in her 95th year at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a long period of care in the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Margaret, son Tommy, sister Lena, sister-in-law Eileen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 6.30pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday evening at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, arriving at 7.50pm. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Dunne - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, January 23 of Michael Dunne of Mary St, Durrow.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Mary Louise Ryan - Ballinakill

The death took place on Friday, January 17 of Mary Louise Ryan of Lowhill, Ballinakill.



Louise died suddenly in Nollamara, Western Australia and is formerly of Lowhill, Ballinakill. Beloved daughter of Mary Ryan (nee Hennessey) and the late Kieran and sister to Michael. She is survived by her heartbroken mother and brother also deeply regretted by her aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

PJ King - Cullohill

The death took place on Tuesday, January 21 of P.J. King of Belmont, Cullohill.

Passed away unexpectedly. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. P.J. will be eternally missed by his loving family John and Shannon, Linda and John, Martin and Katie, Patrick and Katie, his beloved grandchildren Max, Naomi, India, Tommy, Mylo and Finbar, his sisters Kathleen, Mary and Rose, relatives, neighbours and a world-wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Friends and neighbours welcome. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Tigearnach's Church, Cullahill at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Very Rev. Tom Hubbart - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, January 19 of Very Rev. Tom Hubbart IC of the Rosminian Order, care of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown and formerly of Scrahan, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.

At Portlaoise General Hospital. Beloved brother of Angela and John, predeceased by his sisters Mary and Joan. Fr. Tom will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Liam, confreres in the Rosminian Order, the De La Salle brothers, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop Emeritus William Lee and the priests of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, nieces and nephews, relatives, staff of Miguel House and friends.

Reception of Fr. Tom's remains to Miguel House, Castletown at 5pm on Thursday evening followed by Mass at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Miguel House.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.