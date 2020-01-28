Deaths in Laois - January 28, 2019

Albert White - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, January 25 of Albert White of St. Joseph's Terrence, Irishtown, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of his family and staff of Mountmellick Community Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Brigid. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Noel, Philip, Ab, May and Anne Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren Teagan and Ashley, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 1pm onMonday. Reposing on Tuesday all day. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph's Church on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Thomas O'Rourke - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, January 25 of Thomas (Tommy) O'Rourke of Ballycormack, Mountrath.

After a short illness, at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, peacefully surrounded by his loving daughters. Predeceased by his daughter Maria, his parents Bridget and Laurence, and his siblings. Deeply regretted by his daughters Lillian and Elaine, sister Bridget O' Rourke-Smith (London), his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law Daragh (Moore), Tadhg (Kirwan), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 6pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Ballyfin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Patrick Conlan - Wolfhill

The death took place on Saturday, January 25 of Patrick Conlan of 2 Snugboro, Daingean and formerly Kellystown, Wolfhill.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Kathleen and Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Jenny (Conlan) and Breege (Clarke), brother Maurice, sisters Mary and Lill, son-in-law Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren John, Le, Noel and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4.30pm on Monday evening. Removal on Monday evening at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

Michael Dunne - Durrow

The death took place on Thursday, January 23 of Michael (Pecker) Dunne of Mary St, Durrow.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his sister Virginia and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers John, Noel, Paddy, Leo, Eugene, Martin, Angelo, Peter and Tony, sisters Irene, Theresa and Mary, aunt Philomena Joyce, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan’s Funeral Home, Durrow from 3pm on Monday. Funeral prayers at 6.15pm on Monday followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Newlands Crematorium for cremation at 2.30pm.