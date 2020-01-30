Deaths in Laois - January 30, 2019

Ayse Carter - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 29 of Ayse Carter (née Emin) of Balladine Heights, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon, son Ryan, daughter April, sister, brothers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick s Church, Ballyroan for 11am. Requiem Mass on Saturday. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

Jimmy Kehoe - Killeshin

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Jimmy (James) Kehoe of Killeshin.

At home, in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his wife Annie Claire. He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim (Seamus), Joseph and Martin, daughters-in-law Edel, Susan and Amelia, grandchildren Joselyn, Sean, Clare, Anna, Luke, April, James, Cormac and Saoirse, sister Ann, brother Joe, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 12 noon with removal at 6.45pm that evening to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking available at Killeshin Community Center and a shuttle bus will operate to Jimmy’s residence every 15 minutes.

Helena Kavanagh - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Helena Kavanagh (née Byrne) of Millbrook Manor, Portarlington and and formerly of La Touche Road Bluebell Dublin 12.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving family Helena, Shane and Jason, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington County Laois on Thursday from 6pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady Of The Wayside, Bluebell, Dublin on Friday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery.

John Behan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of John (Jack) Behan, late of Bellegrove, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the loving and tender care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, daughter Denise, sons John and Mark, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 9pm with Rosary at 10pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm with Removal at 6.45pm arriving The Sacred Heart Church, Rath at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Paul Creagh - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Paul Creagh of Rosenallis.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Predeceased by his father Billy, mother Pearl and son Dillon. Survived by his wife Mary, his children Shannen, Devin and Mason and brother David. Will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Reposing in Droimnín Nursing Home from 6pm on Wednesday, Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Rosenallis on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

Teresa Humphries - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 27 of Teresa (Patty) Humphries (née Tierney) of Drumcondra, Dublin and late of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, after a short illness at the Mater Hospital. Teresa (Patty) beloved wife of the late Christy and loving mother of Jean, Christopher and Seamus. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Christy, sister Breda, daughter-in-law Linda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Removal on Friday morning to Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery.