Deaths in Laois - January 31, 2019

Edward Delaney - Timahoe

The death took place on Thursday, January 30 of Edward (Ted) Delaney of Esker, Timahoe.



Peacefully, in his 89th year in Portlaoise General Hospital in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Catherine and son Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving sons Ted, Rory, Billy, Perry, and Larry, daughters Ann, Breda, Frances, Concepta, and Veronica, his sister Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Presentation Chapel, Stradbally on Friday 31st at 3pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Friday evening. Removal by Whelehan's Funeral Director's on Saturday to Arrive to Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

Ayse Carter - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, January 29 of Ayse Carter (née Emin) of Balladine Heights, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon, son Ryan, daughter April, sister, brothers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick s Church, Ballyroan for 11am. Requiem Mass on Saturday. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

Jimmy Kehoe - Killeshin

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Jimmy (James) Kehoe of Killeshin.

At home, in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his wife Annie Claire. He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim (Seamus), Joseph and Martin, daughters-in-law Edel, Susan and Amelia, grandchildren Joselyn, Sean, Clare, Anna, Luke, April, James, Cormac and Saoirse, sister Ann, brother Joe, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.



Reposing at his home from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 12 noon with removal at 6.45pm that evening to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking available at Killeshin Community Center and a shuttle bus will operate to Jimmy’s residence every 15 minutes.

Helena Kavanagh - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, January 28 of Helena Kavanagh (née Byrne) of Millbrook Manor, Portarlington and and formerly of La Touche Road Bluebell Dublin 12.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Regional Hospital Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving family Helena, Shane and Jason, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington County Laois on Thursday from 6pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady Of The Wayside, Bluebell, Dublin on Friday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery.

Teresa Humphries - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, January 27 of Teresa (Patty) Humphries (née Tierney) of Drumcondra, Dublin and late of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, after a short illness at the Mater Hospital. Teresa (Patty) beloved wife of the late Christy and loving mother of Jean, Christopher and Seamus. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Christy, sister Breda, daughter-in-law Linda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Removal on Friday morning to Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery.