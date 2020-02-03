Deaths in Laois - February 3, 2019

Lily O'Connor - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, February 2 of Lily O'Connor (née Hyland) of Knocknakeran, Ballyfin and formerly Shaen, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at St.Vincent's Community Care Centre Mountmellick. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Patrick, Olivia and Catriona. Deeply regretted by her husband and family, grandchildren Kevin, Jack, Calum, Lily, Conor, Meabh and Lily Anne. Sisters Molly Saxton (U.S.A), Josie Leahy (Kinnity) and Esther, brothers Jack and Martin, brothers-in-law Vince and Mick, neighbour, relatives and many friends.

Lily will repose at her home on Monday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.



Daniel Collier - Portlaoise and Camross

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of Daniel (Dan) Collier of HighField Meadows, Portlaoise and formerly Rossnacreena, Camross.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Freda, son Michael, daughter-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Lauren and Roman, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Very Rev. John Walsh - Ballybrittas and Emo

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of Very Rev. John (Jack) Walsh of Rath, Ballybrittas and former P.P. Emo Parish.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brother Bill. Deeply regretted by his loyal carer Margot Coogan, his brother Thos, his sister-in-law Hannah, his nieces, Bishop Denis Nulty, priests of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese, former parishioners, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The Sacred Heart Church Rath, Ballybrittas on Monday afternoon from 2pm with Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 7. 30pm. Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church Emo on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

John Dunne - Ballacolla

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of John Dunne of Tentore, Ballacolla.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy, sisters Bridie, Rita and Mai. Deeply regretted by his nephews Tony and Pat, their wives Cathriona and Sandra, sister-in-law Mary, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 3pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





