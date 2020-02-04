Deaths in Laois - February 4, 2020

Patrick Scully - Killeshin

The death took place on Sunday, February 2 of Patrick (Pat) Scully of Killeshin.

Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved father of Gordana and Owen and cherished son of Michael and Margaret. Predeceased by his sister Kay and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, parents, brother Raymond, sisters Carmel and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues in Seamus Byrne Electrical and many friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Funeral to arrive for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Lily O'Connor - Ballyfin

The death took place on Sunday, February 2 of Lily O'Connor (née Hyland) of Knocknakeran, Ballyfin and formerly Shaen, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at St.Vincent's Community Care Centre Mountmellick. Beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Patrick, Olivia and Catriona. Deeply regretted by her husband and family, grandchildren Kevin, Jack, Calum, Lily, Conor, Meabh and Lily Anne. Sisters Molly Saxton (U.S.A), Josie Leahy (Kinnity) and Esther, brothers Jack and Martin, brothers-in-law Vince and Mick, neighbour, relatives and many friends.

Lily will repose at her home on Monday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Daniel Collier - Portlaoise and Camross

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of Daniel (Dan) Collier of HighField Meadows, Portlaoise and formerly Rossnacreena, Camross.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Freda, son Michael, daughter-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Lauren and Roman, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Very Rev. John Walsh - Ballybrittas and Emo

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of Very Rev. John (Jack) Walsh of Rath, Ballybrittas and former P.P. Emo Parish.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brother Bill. Deeply regretted by his loyal carer Margot Coogan, his brother Thos, his sister-in-law Hannah, his nieces, Bishop Denis Nulty, priests of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese, former parishioners, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The Sacred Heart Church Rath, Ballybrittas on Monday afternoon from 2pm with Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 7. 30pm. Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church Emo on Tuesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.