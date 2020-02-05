Deaths in Laois - February 5, 2020

Elizabeth Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 4 of Elizabeth Farrell of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise.



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Mother to the late Pascal and sister to the late Mary. Beloved wife of Frank and dearly loved mum to Michael, David, Ken and Regina. Deeply regretted by her loving family and their partners, grandchildren. great grand child, brother Séan, sister Georgina, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Regina`s house at Rathevan Heights on Thurday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Pauls cemetery.

Patrick Scully - Killeshin

The death took place on Sunday, February 2 of Patrick (Pat) Scully of Killeshin.

Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved father of Gordana and Owen and cherished son of Michael and Margaret. Predeceased by his sister Kay and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, parents, brother Raymond, sisters Carmel and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues in Seamus Byrne Electrical and many friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Funeral to arrive for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Collier - Portlaoise and Camross

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of Daniel (Dan) Collier of HighField Meadows, Portlaoise and formerly Rossnacreena, Camross.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Freda, son Michael, daughter-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Lauren and Roman, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans funeral home on Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 10am requiem Mass. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands crematorium.