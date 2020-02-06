Deaths in Laois - February 6, 2020

Kathleen Lanham - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, February 5 of Kathleen Lanham (née McCarthy) of Upper Sconce, Mountrath.



In her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, and in the exceptional care of the matron and staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, predeceased by her husband Joe and her daughter Michelle-Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving sons George, Austin and Joe, daughters Mary (Finn), Breda (Culleton), Pat (Lambe) and Catherine (Sheahan), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Essie (Lanham), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath this Thursday evening from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Patricia Seery - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 5 of Patricia Seery (née Campion) of Swords, Dublin and formerly of Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankhill. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Patsy and Michael, sisters Mary (Sr. Catherine) and Nuala, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, Swords on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, with removal to St. Finian’s Church, River Valley arriving for 7pm. Funeral after 10am Mass on Friday morning followed by burial to Swords Cemetery.

Anne Stapleton - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, February 5 of Anne Stapletwon (née Meagher) of Kill, Kildare and formerly of Rathdowney.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff, at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of Jim and dear mother of Alan and Matt. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, father Nick, mother Marion, brothers Nick, Doug, Graham and Greg, sisters Felicity and Jane, daughters-in-law Sarah and Lil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Ruairí, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Elizabeth Farrell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, February 4 of Elizabeth Farrell of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Mother to the late Pascal and sister to the late Mary. Beloved wife of Frank and dearly loved mum to Michael, David, Ken and Regina. Deeply regretted by her loving family and their partners, grandchildren. great grand child, brother Séan, sister Georgina, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Regina`s house at Rathevan Heights on Thurday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Pauls cemetery.

Patrick Scully - Killeshin

The death took place on Sunday, February 2 of Patrick (Pat) Scully of Killeshin.

Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved father of Gordana and Owen and cherished son of Michael and Margaret. Predeceased by his sister Kay and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, parents, brother Raymond, sisters Carmel and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues in Seamus Byrne Electrical and many friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Funeral to arrive for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.