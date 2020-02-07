Deaths in Laois - February 7, 2019

Bridget O'Neill - Crettyard

The death took place on Friday, February 7 of Bridget O'Neill (née Brennan) of 154, Crettyard, via Carlow, Crettyard, Laois



Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kathleen, brothers Mikey and Patrick. Dearly loved mother of Bridget and partner Ger, much loved Granny of Bréanainn and partner Rebecca, Bevin, and Gemma. Sadly missed by her brother Frank, sister Ann, Marian and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Saturday, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at Saint Abban's Church, Doonane for Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Collier - Portlaoise and Camross

The death took place on Saturday, February 1 of Daniel (Dan) Collier of Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise and formerly Rossnacreena, Camross.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Freda, son Michael, daughter-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Lauren and Roman, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 10am requiem Mass. Cremation will follow afterwards in Newlands Crematorium.