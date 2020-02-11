Deaths in Laois - February 11, 2020

Brenda Dunican - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 10 of Brenda Dunican (née Casey) of Killamuck, Abbeyleix.

Wife of the late Peter and mother of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Anthony and Peter, sister May, daughters-in-law Michelle, Portia and Rachel, grandchildren Rachel, Molly, Harry, Peter, Sarah, Katie and Jim, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Brian Larkin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 7 of Brian Larkin of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.



At St James' Hospital. Brian, beloved husband of Catherine and dearly loved father to Michael, Alan and Denise and the late Brian. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Ambrose, Seamus, Noel, sisters Irene, Christine, Olive and Paula, daughters in law Fiona and Samantha, son in law Thomas, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Michael's house at 195 St Brigid's Place on Tuesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Dr Hugh Gath - Portlaoise and Kilcormac

The death took place on Saturday, February 8 of Dr Hugh (Hugo) Gath of Elm Lawn, Portlaoise and Kilcormac and Waterford.

Following a brief illness, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Husband of the late Josie and father of Eugene and Vivian. Sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, Karl, Aisling, Ryan and Rosanna, daughters in law, Leigh and Suzanne, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, on Monday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to arrive at 7.30pm at SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Fergus Canning - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, February 7 of Fergus Canning of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Mountmellick.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of the Beacon hospital. Beloved son of the late Dr. Joe and May Canning, Irishtown, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his wife Berna. Deeply regretted by his sons Gordon and Joseph. Sister Finola, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Peter Massey Pastoral Centre, Balally on Tuesday from 4pm. Removal to The Church of The Ascension, Ballally arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial after in St.Josephs Cemetery Mountmellick arriving at 1pm.

