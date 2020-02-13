Deaths in Laois - February 13, 2020

Elizabeth Geoghegan - Crettyard

The death took place on Tuesday, February 12 of Elizabeth Geoghegan (née Mealy) of 28 Doonane Road, Crettyard.



Peacefully at St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. Elizabeth. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Eamonn and Stephen, daughter Marie, sister Kathleen, brothers Georgie and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Edward, Isabel, Jennalee, Dylan, Aunt Dina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm Thursday with vigil prayers and rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to St Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 1pm Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Des Copeland - Emo

The death took place on Tuesday, February 11 of Des Copeland of Emo Park, Emo.

Peacefully at home. Loving Dad of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Aine, son-in-law Dougie, daughter-in-law Miriam, granddaughter Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving St John's Church Killenard on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Margaret Cassin - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, February 10 of Margaret (Peggy) Cassin (née Egan) of Rathmakelly, Ballacolla.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeseased by her loving husband Pat, brother Kieran, sisters May, Hannah and Bridie (All of Dama, Ballyhale). Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence in Rathmakelly, Ballacolla this Friday from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla, arriving at 7.30pm. Requeim Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brenda Dunican - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, February 10 of Brenda Dunican (née Casey) of Killamuck, Abbeyleix.

Wife of the late Peter and mother of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Anthony and Peter, sister May, daughters-in-law Michelle, Portia and Rachel, grandchildren Rachel, Molly, Harry, Peter, Sarah, Katie and Jim, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Brian Larkin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 7 of Brian Larkin of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

At St James' Hospital. Brian, beloved husband of Catherine and dearly loved father to Michael, Alan and Denise and the late Brian. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Ambrose, Seamus, Noel, sisters Irene, Christine, Olive and Paula, daughters in law Fiona and Samantha, son in law Thomas, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Michael's house at 195 St Brigid's Place on Tuesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery Portlaoise.

Fergus Canning - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, February 7 of Fergus Canning of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Mountmellick.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends in the kind and dedicated care of the staff of the Beacon hospital. Beloved son of the late Dr. Joe and May Canning, Irishtown, Mountmellick. Predeceased by his wife Berna. Deeply regretted by his sons Gordon and Joseph. Sister Finola, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Peter Massey Pastoral Centre, Balally on Tuesday from 4pm. Removal to The Church of The Ascension, Ballally arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Burial after in St.Josephs Cemetery Mountmellick arriving at 1pm.