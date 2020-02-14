Deaths in Laois - February 14, 2020

John Scully - Knock and Camross

The death took place on Wednesday, February 12 of John Scully of Derragooney, Knock, Roscrea and formerly of Ballinrally, Camross.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jim and Josie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (O'Dea), Francis (McDermott) and Josie (Morrissey), brothers Ted and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Francis McDermott's residence on Friday evening from 3pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Saturday morning arriving in Knock Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Geoghegan - Crettyard

The death took place on Tuesday, February 12 of Elizabeth Geoghegan (née Mealy) of 28 Doonane Road, Crettyard.

Peacefully at St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. Elizabeth. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Eamonn and Stephen, daughter Marie, sister Kathleen, brothers Georgie and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Edward, Isabel, Jennalee, Dylan, Aunt Dina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm Thursday with vigil prayers and rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to St Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 1pm Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Cassin - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, February 10 of Margaret (Peggy) Cassin (née Egan) of Rathmakelly, Ballacolla.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeseased by her loving husband Pat, brother Kieran, sisters May, Hannah and Bridie (All of Dama, Ballyhale). Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence in Rathmakelly, Ballacolla this Friday from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla, arriving at 7.30pm. Requeim Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.