Deaths in Laois - February 17, 2020

Michael Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, February 16 of Michael Coss of 4 Harbour Court, Mountmellick and formerly Pooreen, Inverin, Co. Galway and Bay Road, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and family Patricia, Michael, Gordon and partner Ann Marie, Alan, Grainne, Karen and her partner Raymond, Iarla and his partner Lauren, brothers Tommy, Johnny and Eddie, sister Nancy O’Reilly, grandchildren Oran, Saorise and Marlene and Partner Jenny,neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Peter Monnelly - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, February 16 of Peter Monnelly of Barnhill, Durrow.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Shane Lalor - Ballyroan

The death took place on Saturday, February 15 of Shane Lalor of Cashel, Ballyroan.



Shane is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, Christy and Catherine, partner Jessica and daughter Hailey, brother Christopher, sister Brid, uncles, aunts, grandmother, brother in law, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Tuesday and Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning.

Tom Gorman - Portarlington and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, February 15 of Tom Gorman of Lea Road, Portarlington and formerly Acragar, Mountmellick, London and Cabinteely.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Madge, son John, daughter Mairead, sister Maura Lawlor, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Sunday from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Portarlington on Monday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Joe Bolger - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, February 14 of Joe Bolger of Sliabh Bloom Heights, Rathdowney, and formerly Cuffsboro, Ballacolla.

Following a brief illness. Joe, sadly mourned by his loving wife, Joyce and his brothers Seán and Michael, his sisters Maura (Fitzpatrick) and Christina Bolger, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

James Morrissey - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, February 14 of James (Jim) Morrissey of Mountrath, and formerly of Kelleher's Buildings, Dillion's Cross, Cork.

In the care of the staff in Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Sheila. Deeply regretted by his brother Fintan (Newbridge), sister Breda (Collins) U.K., sisters-in-law Kathleen and Peg, brother-in-law Bill, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 5pm, with prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am, followed by burial in Rathcooney Cemetery Cork, (arriving at 2.15 p.m. approx).



