Deaths in Laois - February 18, 2020

Eugene O'Reilly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, February 17 of Eugene O'Reilly of Acragar, Mountmellick.

Retired Prison Service. Unexpectedly in the care of St.Vincent's Community Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeased by his brother Andrew. Deeply regretted by his wife Rose, son Niall and daughter-in-law Doreen, daughters Irene and Mary and their partners John and Cathal, grandchildren, Greg, Róisín and Ruth, brothers Ronnie, John-Joe, Willie, sisters Mary and Ann (Smith), sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney’s Funeral Home, Mountmellick Tuesday from 4pm. Removal at 7.45pm to St. Joesph's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St.Joesph's Cemetery.

Michael Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, February 16 of Michael Coss of 4 Harbour Court, Mountmellick and formerly Pooreen, Inverin, Co. Galway and Bay Road, Mountmellick.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his brother Colm. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and family Patricia, Michael, Gordon and partner Ann Marie, Alan, Grainne, Karen and her partner Raymond, Iarla and his partner Lauren, brothers Tommy, Johnny and Eddie, sister Nancy O’Reilly, grandchildren Oran, Saorise and Marlene and Partner Jenny, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home in Harbour Court from 7pm on Tuesday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1pm to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm (via The Bay Road). Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Peter Monnelly - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, February 16 of Peter Monnelly of Barnhill, Durrow.

Peacefully at his home (retired Garda Sergeant). Husband of the late Margaret (Peig). Deeply regretted by his sons Phillip, Paul and Tommy, daughters Helen and Sheelagh, brothers Frank and Mick, daughters-in-law, Lynda, Anne Marie and Catriona, sons-in-law, Mark and Sean, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Wednesday from 3pm followed by Rosary at 8pm. Removal Thursday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shane Lalor - Ballyroan

The death took place on Saturday, February 15 of Shane Lalor of Cashel, Ballyroan.

Shane is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, Christy and Catherine, partner Jessica and daughter Hailey, brother Christopher, sister Brid, uncles, aunts, grandmother, brother in law, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Tuesday and Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning.

Joe Bolger - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, February 14 of Joe Bolger of Sliabh Bloom Heights, Rathdowney, and formerly Cuffsboro, Ballacolla.

Following a brief illness. Joe, sadly mourned by his loving wife, Joyce and his brothers Seán and Michael, his sisters Maura (Fitzpatrick) and Christina Bolger, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, Sliabh Bloom Heights on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by private cremation.

James Morrissey - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, February 14 of James (Jim) Morrissey of Mountrath, and formerly of Kelleher's Buildings, Dillion's Cross, Cork.

In the care of the staff in Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Sheila. Deeply regretted by his brother Fintan (Newbridge), sister Breda (Collins) U.K., sisters-in-law Kathleen and Peg, brother-in-law Bill, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 5pm, with prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am, followed by burial in Rathcooney Cemetery Cork, (arriving at 2.15 p.m. approx).