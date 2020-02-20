Deaths in Laois - February 20, 2020

Lorraine Fitzgerald - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, February 19 of Lorraine Fitzgerald (née Carey) of Askea, Carlow Town and Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gavin and son Rían, parents Kevin and Joan Carey, sister Aishling, brother Kevin, grandmother Mary Carey, parents-in-law Matt and Ann, sisters-in-law Niamh and Ciara, uncle Tom, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her parents house in Ballaghmore on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Friday arriving in St. Lua Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Brennan - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, February 18 of Ann Brennan (née Brannigan) of Clorinka, Muckalee, Kilkenny and Ballinakill.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceasd by her loving husband Martin (Matt). Much loved mother of John, Julianne (Fagan), Marian (Lennon), and Jacinta (McMahon). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law, Sheila, sons-in-law, Paul, Tommy and Kieran, her cherished grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, her great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 5pm, with rosary and vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee, with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Owen Hiney - Mountrath and Shanahoe

The death took place on Sunday, February 16 of Owen Hiney of Killaney, Mountrath and Shanahoe.

Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his sons Conor and Darragh, daughters Rachel and Bronagh, mother Josie, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters Nancy and Brigid, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his mother's residence in Killaney from 4pm on Wednesday with recital of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery Shanahoe.

Martin Sweeney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 17 of Martin Sweeney of 7 Willmount Estate, Janesboro, Limerick, and formerly of Portlaoise and the E.S.B.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Martina, son James, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Keith, Kerri, Shannon and Emily, brothers, sisters, very close friend Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at home in Willmount Estate, Janesboro, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Kilcornan Cemetery.

Peter Monnelly - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, February 16 of Peter Monnelly of Barnhill, Durrow.

Peacefully at his home (retired Garda Sergeant). Husband of the late Margaret (Peig). Deeply regretted by his sons Phillip, Paul and Tommy, daughters Helen and Sheelagh, brothers Frank and Mick, daughters-in-law, Lynda, Anne Marie and Catriona, sons-in-law, Mark and Sean, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Wednesday from 3pm followed by Rosary at 8pm. Removal Thursday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.