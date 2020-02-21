Deaths in Laois - February 21, 2019

Paudge Ryan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, February 20 of Paudge Ryan of O’Moore’s Forest, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by loving wife Noreen, his children John, Patrick, Kieran, Sadie, Anthony, grandchildren Anna, Kieran, Patrick, Kate, Sarah, John, Molly and Khloe, daughters-in-law Assumpta, Denise, Claire, Ann and Aoife, brother-in-law Kieran and Pat O’Conner, sister-in-law Majella, relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his home on Friday from 2pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Philomena Butler - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, February 20 of Philomena (Phil) Butler (née Hyde) of Pinevilla, Portarlington and late of Grange, Douglas, Cork City.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late John, dear mother of the late Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Lisa, grandchildren Tara and Mikey and their father Michael, Lisa's partner Ronan, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Friday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am and arriving St. Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Fr John Lalor PP - Camross and Durrow

The death took place on Wednesday, February 19 of Fr. John Lalor P.P. Parochial House, Camross and Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Anne, brother Gay, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, Bishop of Ossory, Bishop Dermot Farrell, priests of Ossory diocese and the people of Camross.

Reposing at the Parochial House, Camross from 12noon Friday. Removal at 7pm to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Funeral prayers at 7.15pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12noon. Burial in Durrow Cemetery at 2.15pm approximately.

Mary Knowles - Wolfhill

The death took place on Wednesday, February 19 of Mary Knowles (née Dowling) of Crossard, Wolfhill.

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Pat and Willie, her daughters Catherine (Lanigan), Mary (Owens), Statia (Vaughan), Breda (Cahill) and Carmel (Farrell), her sister Kathleen, brother Sean, daughters-in-law Anne, Kate and Catherine, sons-in-law John, Pat, Mike, Chris and Fergal, her adored 31 grandchildren, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday and Friday. House private from 5pm on Friday. Removal on Friday evening to St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jane Deegan - The Heath and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Wednesday, February 19 of Jane Deegan (née Clear) of The Heath and Ballybrittas.

Jane passed away unexpectedly. Jane will be greatly missed by her loving husband Hubert and her much loved children Patrick, Kate and Sarah, her brother Tom, sisters Ann, Rose and Margaret, her mother and father-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and her colleagues in the prison service.

Reposing at her residence on Friday at 4pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm Friday evening. Arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Rath on Saturday morning for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Cremation to follow in Newlands Cross Crematorium.



Stephen McMulkin - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, February 19 of Stephen McMulkin of Farnans, Crettyard.

At Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Stephen will be sadly missed by his wife Monica, sons Thomas, Mark and Kevin, daughters Julie-Ann and Caroline, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm to 6pm on Friday. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

Lorraine Fitzgerald - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Wednesday, February 19 of Lorraine Fitzgerald (née Carey) of Askea, Carlow Town and Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gavin and son Rían, parents Kevin and Joan Carey, sister Aishling, brother Kevin, grandmother Mary Carey, parents-in-law Matt and Ann, sisters-in-law Niamh and Ciara, uncle Tom, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her parents house in Ballaghmore on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Friday arriving in St. Lua Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Brennan - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, February 18 of Ann Brennan (née Brannigan) of Clorinka, Muckalee, Kilkenny and Ballinakill.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceasd by her loving husband Martin (Matt). Much loved mother of John, Julianne (Fagan), Marian (Lennon), and Jacinta (McMahon). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law, Sheila, sons-in-law, Paul, Tommy and Kieran, her cherished grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, her great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 5pm, with rosary and vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee, with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Sweeney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 17 of Martin Sweeney of 7 Willmount Estate, Janesboro, Limerick, and formerly of Portlaoise and the E.S.B.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Very deeply regretted by his daughter Martina, son James, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Keith, Kerri, Shannon and Emily, brothers, sisters, very close friend Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at home in Willmount Estate, Janesboro, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Kilcornan Cemetery.