Deaths in Laois - February 23, 2020

Paddy Vousden - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, February 22 of Paddy Vousden of Scotchrath, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends, and the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration adjoining the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, on Sunday, 23rd February, from 5pm, with recital of the Rosary at 7pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Sean Bergin - Killasmeestia

The death took place on Friday, February 21 of Sean Bergin of Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy.



Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sean, predeceased by his son Brian, sadly mourned by his loving wife Betty and his family, John, Robbie, Pat, Bernadette, David and Marie, daughters-in-law, Michelle, Avril, Anna, Angela, sons-in-law Michael and Trevor, grandchildren, Clodagh, Ronan, Kate, Emma, Brianna, Rose, Shona, Ruby, Daire, Alannah, brother Dan, sisters Betty and Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.