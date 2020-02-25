Deaths in Laois - February 25, 2020

Fr. James Dollard - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, February 24 of Fr. James Dollard of Cullohill and Johnstown, Kilkenny.



Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Sean Bergin - Killasmeestia

The death took place on Friday, February 21 of Sean Bergin of Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy.

Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sean, predeceased by his son Brian, sadly mourned by his loving wife Betty and his family, John, Robbie, Pat, Bernadette, David and Marie, daughters-in-law, Michelle, Avril, Anna, Angela, sons-in-law Michael and Trevor, grandchildren, Clodagh, Ronan, Kate, Emma, Brianna, Rose, Shona, Ruby, Daire, Alannah, brother Dan, sisters Betty and Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home at Killasmeestia on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Assumption, Killasmeestia, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.