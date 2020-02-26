Deaths in Laois - February 26, 2019

Patricia Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, February 25 of Patricia Lynch (née Ruschitzko) of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.



In the care of the staff at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Helen, Joan Martley, Susan Gowan, Patricia Peters, Willie, Dinny and Niall, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Maura Reddin, brother Paul (Limerick) nieces, nephew, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home on Wednesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Fr. James Dollard - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, February 24 of Fr. James Dollard of Cullohill and Johnstown, Kilkenny.

Suddenly, but peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother Stephen, sister-in-law Mary, niece Ruth and her husband Ashley Palmer, cousins, especially Maureen and Peter, relatives, neighbours, many friends, former students, parishioners, Bishop of Ossory Bishop Dermot Farrell and priests of the Ossory Diocese.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, Wednesday from 4pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, arriving at 7.45pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 3pm, followed by burial in Durrow Cemetery.

Sean Bergin - Killasmeestia

The death took place on Friday, February 21 of Sean Bergin of Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy.

Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sean, predeceased by his son Brian, sadly mourned by his loving wife Betty and his family, John, Robbie, Pat, Bernadette, David and Marie, daughters-in-law, Michelle, Avril, Anna, Angela, sons-in-law Michael and Trevor, grandchildren, Clodagh, Ronan, Kate, Emma, Brianna, Rose, Shona, Ruby, Daire, Alannah, brother Dan, sisters Betty and Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home at Killasmeestia on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Assumption, Killasmeestia, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.