Deaths in Laois - February 27, 2019

Rita Norton - Portlaoise and Newbridge

The death took place on Wednesday, February 26 of Rita Norton (née Malone) of Roseberry Court, Newbridge and formerly of Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Sadly missed by her loving children Linda, David and John, son-in-law Dean, daughters-in-law Sinead and Ami, her six grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Fergal Farrell - Ballyfin and Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, February 25 of Fergal Farrell of Brockera, Ballyfin and Mountrath and formerly of Drumpooley, Edenderry.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Lynda (neé Kirwan) and much cherished Dad to Brian, Colin, Cian and Caoimhe, parents Eileen and Brian, sisters Sinéad and Evelyn, brother Andrew, parents-in-law Josie and Tommy, sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



Patricia Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, February 25 of Patricia Lynch (née Ruschitzko) of Chapel Street, Mountmellick.

In the care of the staff at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Helen, Joan Martley, Susan Gowan, Patricia Peters, Willie, Dinny and Niall, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Maura Reddin, brother Paul (Limerick) nieces, nephew, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home on Wednesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Fr. James Dollard - Cullohill

The death took place on Monday, February 24 of Fr. James Dollard of Cullohill and Johnstown, Kilkenny.

Suddenly, but peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother Stephen, sister-in-law Mary, niece Ruth and her husband Ashley Palmer, cousins, especially Maureen and Peter, relatives, neighbours, many friends, former students, parishioners, Bishop of Ossory Bishop Dermot Farrell and priests of the Ossory Diocese.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, Wednesday from 4pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, arriving at 7.45pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 3pm, followed by burial in Durrow Cemetery.

Sean Bergin - Killasmeestia

The death took place on Friday, February 21 of Sean Bergin of Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy.

Unexpectedly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sean, predeceased by his son Brian, sadly mourned by his loving wife Betty and his family, John, Robbie, Pat, Bernadette, David and Marie, daughters-in-law, Michelle, Avril, Anna, Angela, sons-in-law Michael and Trevor, grandchildren, Clodagh, Ronan, Kate, Emma, Brianna, Rose, Shona, Ruby, Daire, Alannah, brother Dan, sisters Betty and Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home at Killasmeestia on Tuesday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of The Assumption, Killasmeestia, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.