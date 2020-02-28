Deaths in Laois - February 28, 2020

Mary Mostyn - Crettyard

The death took place on Wednesday, February 27 of Mary Mostyn (née Coonan) of Sroankeeragh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon and formerly Dromagh, Crettyard.

Peacefully, at North West Hospice Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, following an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her husband Brian, children Linda, Denise and Colin, sons-in-law Paddy and Tomas, daughter-in-law Amy, beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Harvey, Jarlath and Senan, brothers John and Martin, sisters Anastasia and Josephine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear students and friends at Carrick Trad and Carrick AC, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Sroankeeragh, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Drumlion, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Dermot Leahy - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, February 25 of Dermot Leahy of Ballyreilly House, Borris-in-Ossory.

Unexpectedly and peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his loving nephew Jonathan Leahy, fiance Irene and grandnephew James. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Ann, nephew Fred, sisters Marian and Loreto, brother Frederick, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and freinds.

Reposing at Guilfoyles Funeral Home, Castletown this Friday evening from 6pm with rosary in Funeral Home at 8pm. Removal this Saturday morning at 10.15am to St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory (via Larry's Cross, Grangemore and Ballyreilly) arriving for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Danesfort Cemetery, Kilkenny arriving for 1.15pm approximately.

Rita Norton - Portlaoise and Newbridge

The death took place on Wednesday, February 26 of Rita Norton (née Malone) of Roseberry Court, Newbridge and formerly of Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Sadly missed by her loving children Linda, David and John, son-in-law Dean, daughters-in-law Sinead and Ami, her six grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Fergal Farrell - Ballyfin and Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, February 25 of Fergal Farrell of Brockera, Ballyfin and Mountrath and formerly of Drumpooley, Edenderry.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Lynda (neé Kirwan) and much cherished Dad to Brian, Colin, Cian and Caoimhe, parents Eileen and Brian, sisters Sinéad and Evelyn, brother Andrew, parents-in-law Josie and Tommy, sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 4pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.