Deaths in Laois - March 2, 2020

Bridget Hetherington - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, March 1 of Bridget Hetherington (née BYRNE) of Dysartbeigh, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in her 91st year, at the Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband John, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Claire, sons Johnny and Paddy, brother Jimmy, granchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home (Dysartbeigh) on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Denzil Mills - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 1 of Denzil Mills of 'Lisoville', Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St Vincent's Hospital. Denzil, dearly loved husband and best friend to Marion. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, brother Leslie, sister Caroline, bros in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, former colleagues at Shaws.

Funeral arriving at St Peter's Church, Market Sq. at 7pm on this Monday evening. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Matt Kellly - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, February 29 of Matthew (Matt) Kelly of Ashbourne, Meath and formerly of Glenville Drive, Dublin 15 and Errill.

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after a short illness. Husband of Eileen and the late Theresa and dear father of Pat, Anne and Geraldine. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law René, daughter-in-law Carolyn, grandchildren Ivan, Marina, Conor and Ciara, brother Joe, sister Mary, Teasy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Pat’s residence in Ratoath on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of The Holy Trinity, Ratoath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Concepta Phelan - Attanagh

The death took place on Friday, February 28 of Concepta (Connie) Phelan (née Breen) of Grennan, Attanagh.

Peacefully after a short illness at St Vincent's Hospital Dublin. Beloved wife of Padraig (Pat) and loving mother to Brendan and Claire. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 4pm on Sunday. Funeral prayers at 6.45pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill arriving at 7.30pm approx. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise at 1.30pm approx.











