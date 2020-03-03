Deaths in Laois - March 3, 2020

Sarah Chambers - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 2 of Sarah Chambers (née Dempsey) of Congress Tcel, Portarlington and formerly Ballymorris Road, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Bridget (Crowe) and Sarah (Ryan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Dessie and Christy, sisters-in-law Katy and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Ballyadden Cemetery, Ballybrittas.

Bridget Hetherington - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, March 1 of Bridget Hetherington (née BYRNE) of Dysartbeigh, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in her 91st year, at the Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband John, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Claire, sons Johnny and Paddy, brother Jimmy, granchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home (Dysartbeigh) on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Denzil Mills - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 1 of Denzil Mills of 'Lisoville', Colliers Lane, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St Vincent's Hospital. Denzil, dearly loved husband and best friend to Marion. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, brother Leslie, sister Caroline, bros in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, former colleagues at Shaws.

Funeral arriving at St Peter's Church, Market Sq. at 7pm on this Monday evening. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Matt Kelly - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, February 29 of Matthew (Matt) Kelly of Ashbourne, Meath and formerly of Glenville Drive, Dublin 15 and Errill.

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, after a short illness. Husband of Eileen and the late Theresa and dear father of Pat, Anne and Geraldine. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law René, daughter-in-law Carolyn, grandchildren Ivan, Marina, Conor and Ciara, brother Joe, sister Mary, Teasy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Pat’s residence in Ratoath on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of The Holy Trinity, Ratoath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

