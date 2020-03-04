Deaths in Laois - March 4, 2020

Josie Dunne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Josie Dunne (née Clooney) of Poormans Bridge, Abbeyleix.



Predeceased by her husband Vincent. Peacefully in the care of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie, Noreen and Fran, sons Fint and Liam, brothers, sisters, sons- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Liam's residence, Poorsmans Bridge, Abbeyleix from 2pm to 8 pm on Wedneday with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen McDonald - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Kathleen McDonald of Kiln Lane, Mountrath and formerly of Lusmagh, Banagher.

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ellen, son Joseph, grandson Theo, brothers John and Paul, sisters Bernadette, Sr. Sarah, Agnes and May, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

William Aird - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of William (Billy) Aird of Doneraile, 7 Broomville, Dublin Rd., Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his wife Ann and son Mark. Much loved father of Niall, and Ciara (Fitzpatrick),Tara (Mahony), and Vanessa (Keane), sons-in-law Sean, Tomás and Ger, daughter-in-law Pauline, nine grandsons and four grandaughters and great grandaughter Evelyn, sister Kathleen McManus, brothers-in-law Eamon Rafter, Liam and Patsy Grace, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm, with recital of the holy rosary at 8pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning to Ss.Peter and Paul's church Portlaoise for requiem Mass at 12 noon

Sarah Chambers - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 2 of Sarah Chambers (née Dempsey) of Congress Tce, Portarlington and formerly Ballymorris Road, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Bridget (Crowe) and Sarah (Ryan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Dessie and Christy, sisters-in-law Katy and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Ballyadden Cemetery, Ballybrittas.