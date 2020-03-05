Deaths in Laois - March 5, 2020

Margaret Keeshan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Margaret (Peg) Keeshan (née Lalor) of Patrick Street, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, son Brendan and grandchild Patrice. Sadly missed by her loving children Trisha, Eugene, Kevin and Brenda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Anne (England), brother Eugene (Lalor) Trumera, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home at Patrick Street on Thursday evening from 5pm, with rosaryat 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving for 10amRequiem Mass, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Sheila Morgan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Sheila Morgan of Ballinakill Rd., Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the care of Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Niall, Sean and Jim, cousin Linda and family, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm on Thursday evening. Removal to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Josie Dunne - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Josie Dunne (née Clooney) of Poormans Bridge, Abbeyleix.

Predeceased by her husband Vincent. Peacefully in the care of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie, Noreen and Fran, sons Fint and Liam, brothers, sisters, sons- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Liam's residence, Poorsmans Bridge, Abbeyleix from 2pm to 8 pm on Wedneday with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McDonald - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Kathleen McDonald of Kiln Lane, Mountrath and formerly of Lusmagh, Banagher.

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ellen, son Joseph, grandson Theo, brothers John and Paul, sisters Bernadette, Sr. Sarah, Agnes and May, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

William Aird - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of William (Billy) Aird of Doneraile, 7 Broomville, Dublin Rd., Portlaoise.

Predeceased by his wife Ann and son Mark. Much loved father of Niall, and Ciara (Fitzpatrick),Tara (Mahony), and Vanessa (Keane), sons-in-law Sean, Tomás and Ger, daughter-in-law Pauline, nine grandsons and four grandaughters and great grandaughter Evelyn, sister Kathleen McManus, brothers-in-law Eamon Rafter, Liam and Patsy Grace, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm, with recital of the holy rosary at 8pm. Removal from his home on Thursday morning to Ss.Peter and Paul's church Portlaoise for requiem Mass at 12 noon