Deaths in Laois - March 6, 2020

Sean Miller - Gerrygarron and Vicarstown

The death took place on Thursday, March 5 of Sean Miller of Derrygarron and formerly Glasshouse Vicarstown.



Peacefully at his residence, in the company of his family. Sean, dearly loved husband to Moira and loving dad to Sharon and Edel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and daughters. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen and Rita. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Robert, Jimmy, Christy, Sheila, Julia and Marie, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Margaret Keeshan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Margaret (Peg) Keeshan (née Lalor) of Patrick Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, son Brendan and grandchild Patrice. Sadly missed by her loving children Trisha, Eugene, Kevin and Brenda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Anne (England), brother Eugene (Lalor) Trumera, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home at Patrick Street on Thursday evening from 5pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving for 10amRequiem Mass, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Sheila Morgan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, March 3 of Sheila Morgan of Ballinakill Rd., Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the care of Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Niall, Sean and Jim, cousin Linda and family, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm on Thursday evening. Removal to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.