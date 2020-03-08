Deaths in Laois - March 8, 2020

Mary Ramsbottom - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, March 7 of Mary Ramsbottom (née Cullinane) of Patrick Street, Mountrath.



At the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Billy, granddaughter Roya, brothers Michael and John; deeply regretted by her loving children Liam, Mary, James, and Ann, grandchildren Shane, Paul, Doran, Niall, Katie, Jimmy, Ciara, Owen and Haaris, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brother Denis, sister Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Mary Eyre - Bilboa

The death took place on Satruday, March 7 of Mary Eyre of No. 2 Orchards Lane, Leighlinbridge and formerly Gurtahile, Bilboa.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at The District Hospital, Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Mary and her sister Rosemary. She will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers Richard, Harry, John and Christy, sisters Teresa, Bernadette, Kathleen, Helen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Monday from 12 noon with removal that evening at 6.45pm to The Church of Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Culbert - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, March 6 of Patrick Culbert of 4 Harbour Court, Mountmellick.



Unexpectedly in his home in England. Beloved son of Patrick Culbert and Jenny Wheeler and dear brother of Sinead, Phillip and Kenneth. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, sister, brothers, family circle, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Patricia Mitchell - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, March 6 of Patrica Mitchell (née Bassett) of Rossvale, Portlaoise and formerly Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin.

Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Alfie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Sam, Alfie, Ron, Sean and Alan, daughters Theresa, Bernie and Helen, brother Alec Bassett, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residents on Sunday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards to SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Sean Miller - Derrygarron and Vicarstown

The death took place on Thursday, March 5 of Sean Miller of Derrygarron and formerly Glasshouse, Vicarstown.



Peacefully at his residence, in the company of his family. Sean, dearly loved husband to Moira and loving dad to Sharon and Edel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and daughters. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen and Rita. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Robert, Jimmy, Christy, Sheila, Julia and Marie, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 2pm with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Saturday evening. Removal by Whelehan's Funeral Directors on Sunday morning to arrive to Saint Peter and Paul Church, Portlaoise for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in The Heath Cemetery.